Jan
Marinan
November 2, 2020-
April 26, 1935
COLUMBUS, GA- Jan Godley Marinan, age 85, of Spring Harbor in Columbus, Georgia, passed away on November 2, 2020.
She was born in Rogers, CT on April 26, 1935. Jan graduated from Killingly High School and received an Associate degree in Finance from Quinebaug Valley Community College. She married Shawn Marinan on August 25, 1991.
Jan had a career in government finance and banking. She was the Town Treasure for the towns of Killingly and Enfield, CT. She then became the VP of Government Banking for Citizens Bank, from where she retired. She was a member of the Government Finance Officers Association and The Red Hat Society. Jan had a passion for cooking, travel, knitting, and animals.
She is survived by her children, Robbin Henslee (Steve) and Jeffrey Godley (Susan); and her grandchildren, Jackson Henslee, Kathleen Henslee, and Benjamin Godley.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or PAWS Humane of Columbus.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered at shcolumbus.com
for the Marinan family.