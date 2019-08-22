Home

Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Phenix City, AL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
Phenix City, AL
Jane Bacle


1945 - 2019
Jane Bacle Obituary
Jane
Bacle
September 11, 1945-
August 18, 2019
Columbus, GA- Jane Lindsey Bacle, 73, of Columbus, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm EST with Brother Jimmy Boone officiating at Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:00pm EST at the Funeral Home.
Jane was born September 11, 1945 in Ipswich, England to Gary Gibson and Brenda Newson. She worked as an accountant and was a member of the British Wives Club. Jane enjoyed riding snowmobiles, boating, outdoor activities, jet skis and 4-wheelers.
Surviving are her husband, David Bacle; brother, Murray Gibson; sister Karen Chismon and her pug, Buddy.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019
