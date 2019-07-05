|
|
Jane Bitts
Higgins
July 22, 1921-
July 1, 2019
Duluth, Georgia- Jane Betts Higgins, age 97, died Monday July 1, 2019. She was a resident of Parc at Duluth in Duluth, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Whatley Higgins, Sr., her son Ernest Whatley Higgins, Jr., and her parents Dr. and Mrs. Carl Betts. She is survived by son Carl Betts Higgins, daughter Elizabeth Higgins Daniel, one sister Anne Betts Coxhead, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Old Peachtree Presbyterian Church where she was a member. Pastor Alan Johnson will officiate. A reception will follow the memorial service at the church. Those desiring may send memorial gifts to Old Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 1756 Old Peachtree Road, Duluth, GA. 30097. Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Columbus, GA.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 5, 2019