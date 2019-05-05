Jane Catherine deReynier

Steurer

November 17, 1927-

May 2, 2019

Columbus, GA- Jane Catherine deReynier Steurer (1927-2019), of Columbus, GA, passed away on May 2, 2019. Born in Forest Hills, NY, Jane was the daughter of Pierre and Catherine deReynier. She was married to Bruce Frederick Steurer on September 30, 1948 in Oakland, MD. She received her undergraduate degree in Criminology and Law Enforcement from Metropolitan State College in Denver, CO. Jane completed a Masters degree in English Literature from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. From teaching underprivileged children to tutoring prison inmates, she valued serving others through literature. She also generously supported a variety of local charities and organizations. Always with a flair for drama, Jane enjoyed participating in local theater with her friends and family. Strong in her faith, she was always an active member in her church community, with Westminster Presbyterian (Las Vegas, NV) forever holding a special place in her heart.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce (Las Vegas, NV), and her daughter, Nancy Lydia (Newport, OR). She is survived by her brother, Donald deReynier and his wife Joan (Cincinnati, OH). She is also survived by her four children and their spouses: Sharon and George Del Gobbo (Columbus, GA), Andrew and Chrisann Steurer (Denver, CO), Katherine and Jeffery Nuccio (Collierville, TN), and Jessica and Robert True (Denver, CO). Her extended family includes 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for a future date at Covenant Woods, where she resided for the past 10 years. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Columbus Hospice. Special thanks to the caring staff at Covenant Woods and Orchard View Rehabilitation Center for their endless compassion and support.

