Jane Downs
Paul
July 24, 1929 -
May 7, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Jane Downs Paul, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Spring Harbor at Green Island on May 7, 2020 with her family at her side.
Jane was born in Birmingham, Alabama July 24, 1929, to William Arnold Downs, and Elizabeth Gregory Downs. She attended public schools in Birmingham and graduated from West End High School in May of 1947. She attended the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa beginning in the fall of 1947 and transferred to West End Baptist School of Nursing in Birmingham in the fall of 1949. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in the summer of 1952.
In August of 1952 she married Thomas Leroy Paul, a high school acquaintance and college sweetheart who she began dating during her time at the University of Alabama where he was also a student. They were happily married 68 years and lived for short periods in Long Branch, NJ and Augusta, GA, while Leroy was serving in the military. Jane returned to Birmingham to live with her mother during Leroy's overseas assignment in 1953-54. Their first child, Lydia (Goho), now of High Point, NC, (Harvey), was born May 3rd, 1960, at Professional Center Hospital in Montgomery where Jane was a nurse. Their 2nd child, Beth Paul, now living in North Augusta, SC, was born November 4th, 1962, while the Paul's were residing in Opelika, Alabama. They moved to Columbus, Georgia in the summer of 1963.
In addition to her husband and two children, Jane is survived by two grandchildren, Adam Goho of Ashville, NC, and Dr. Avery Gottwalt, DVM (Brian) of Raleigh, NC. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Bernard Gregory Downs, a World War II airman who served with the 8 Air Force in England. Greg's wife, Helen, still lives in Jacksonville, Florida. Jane was also preceded in death by a beloved uncle and aunt, Aubrey and Janie Mae Reed, (who she referred to as "Little Mother") of Tuscaloosa.
Jane was a loving mother and a long-term member of St. Luke United Methodist Chruch of Columbus. She was active in Precept Bible studies, Bridge Club, and the Adelphian Study Club. She loved being at the beach and riding the waves with her grandchildren. She enjoyed tailgating with family and friends at Auburn Football games, and traveled extensively with Leroy during their retirement years. Jane was the true spiritual leader of our family.
Jane always had a special place in her heart for her friend and longtime caregiver Jeanie Lias of Columbus and caregivers: Latonya Wilson, Stephanie Smith, Janice Marbury, and Joanne Pearsey, all of whom ministered to her during her extended illness. The family is forever grateful for their love, dedication, and caring for Jane.
In view of present conditions, funeral services will be for immediate family at graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your choice of Jane's favorite charities: House of Mercy, 1532 3rd Ave. Columbus, GA 31901 and the Food Pantry at St. Luke United Methodist Church 1104 2nd Ave., Columbus, GA 31901.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to sign the online guest registry and share fond memories and condolences.
Paul
July 24, 1929 -
May 7, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Jane Downs Paul, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Spring Harbor at Green Island on May 7, 2020 with her family at her side.
Jane was born in Birmingham, Alabama July 24, 1929, to William Arnold Downs, and Elizabeth Gregory Downs. She attended public schools in Birmingham and graduated from West End High School in May of 1947. She attended the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa beginning in the fall of 1947 and transferred to West End Baptist School of Nursing in Birmingham in the fall of 1949. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in the summer of 1952.
In August of 1952 she married Thomas Leroy Paul, a high school acquaintance and college sweetheart who she began dating during her time at the University of Alabama where he was also a student. They were happily married 68 years and lived for short periods in Long Branch, NJ and Augusta, GA, while Leroy was serving in the military. Jane returned to Birmingham to live with her mother during Leroy's overseas assignment in 1953-54. Their first child, Lydia (Goho), now of High Point, NC, (Harvey), was born May 3rd, 1960, at Professional Center Hospital in Montgomery where Jane was a nurse. Their 2nd child, Beth Paul, now living in North Augusta, SC, was born November 4th, 1962, while the Paul's were residing in Opelika, Alabama. They moved to Columbus, Georgia in the summer of 1963.
In addition to her husband and two children, Jane is survived by two grandchildren, Adam Goho of Ashville, NC, and Dr. Avery Gottwalt, DVM (Brian) of Raleigh, NC. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Bernard Gregory Downs, a World War II airman who served with the 8 Air Force in England. Greg's wife, Helen, still lives in Jacksonville, Florida. Jane was also preceded in death by a beloved uncle and aunt, Aubrey and Janie Mae Reed, (who she referred to as "Little Mother") of Tuscaloosa.
Jane was a loving mother and a long-term member of St. Luke United Methodist Chruch of Columbus. She was active in Precept Bible studies, Bridge Club, and the Adelphian Study Club. She loved being at the beach and riding the waves with her grandchildren. She enjoyed tailgating with family and friends at Auburn Football games, and traveled extensively with Leroy during their retirement years. Jane was the true spiritual leader of our family.
Jane always had a special place in her heart for her friend and longtime caregiver Jeanie Lias of Columbus and caregivers: Latonya Wilson, Stephanie Smith, Janice Marbury, and Joanne Pearsey, all of whom ministered to her during her extended illness. The family is forever grateful for their love, dedication, and caring for Jane.
In view of present conditions, funeral services will be for immediate family at graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to your choice of Jane's favorite charities: House of Mercy, 1532 3rd Ave. Columbus, GA 31901 and the Food Pantry at St. Luke United Methodist Church 1104 2nd Ave., Columbus, GA 31901.
Please visit www.shcolumbus.com to sign the online guest registry and share fond memories and condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2020.