Several years ago it was my pleasure and privilege as a physical therapist to work with Jane to help her improve her balance and safety with her mobility; then later as a friend while visiting my mother at Spring Harbor where they were both residents. My mother preceded Jane to Heaven by 6 days, so now perhaps they are continuing their friendship eternally. My thoughts and prayers are with Leroy and his family. May God bring each comfort and peace.

Peery Moran

Friend