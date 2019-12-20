|
Jane
Grizzle
December 7, 1942-
December 16, 2019
Valdosta, GA- Jane Yarbrough Grizzle passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Valdosta, Georgia after a lengthy illness.
She was born December 7, 1942 in Waycross, Georgia to Elliott and Jessie (Sirmans) Yarbrough. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, and her sons, William Alexander Grizzle, and David Bachelotte Grizzle. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Duke Grizzle, her daughter-in-law Heather Tucker Grizzle, and two grandsons, David Christian Grizzle and Jonathan Davean Grizzle. Four siblings survive Jane: Cornelia Yarbrough (Jeana), Rita Yarbrough Aldrich (Bill), Sonny Yarbrough and Danny Yarbrough (Carolyn), along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A 1961 graduate of Waycross High School, Jane pursued a life-long career in Education. Her teaching career took her all over Georgia and included the Atlanta City Schools, Muscogee Co. Schools in Columbus, GA, and the Ft. Benning Children's Schools.
Jane had a joyful personality and was full of life, always learning, always giving. She had a radiant smile, infectious laugh and a mischievous wit and sense of humor that endeared her to everyone she met.
A memorial service honoring Jane will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St. in Waycross, GA.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at:
milesodumfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 20, 2019