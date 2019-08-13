|
|
Jane
Spettel
May 8, 1954-
August 10, 2019
Columbus, GA- Jane P. Spettel 65, of Upatoi, GA passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Piedmont Midtown. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, with Francis Turner officiating with interment following at Parkhill Cemetery, the family request all guest to dress comfortable for the heat. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Striffler-Hamby.
Mrs. Spettel was born May 8, 1954 in Statesboro, GA, the daughter of Crawford and Mildred Price. Jane graduated high school from Emanuel Co. Institute, and continued her education at Columbus College receiving a degree in Business Administration. She went on to marry James Spettel on March 17, 1974 and spent many cherished years together. Jane worked as teacher at Turner Private School and business administrator at Total Systems. Jane had a great love for cooking, gardening, and her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Crawford Price; and brother, Keith Price. Survivors include her husband, James Spettel; mother, Mildred Price; Three children, Jimi Spettel, Billy Spettel, and Jonathon Spettel; five grandchildren, Zachary Spettel, Aiden Spettel, Emma Spettel, Phaedra Spettel, and Rory Spettel; two brothers, Dean and Ricky Price and several extended family and friends.
Striffler-Hamby is entrusted with the arrangements; you may offer your condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019