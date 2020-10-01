Janet Riley
Schofield
April 21, 1953 -
September 25, 2020
Columbus, GA- Janet Riley Schofield, 67, of Columbus, Ga. died Friday September 25th in Stockbridge, Ga. A Memorial Service to Celebrate her life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary Columbus. The family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please comply with social distancing and wearing of facemasks is recommended for the safety of all guests attending services.
Janet was born April 21, 1953 in Columbus, daughter of Lonnie Frank and Ann Riley. She was a 1971 graduate of Jordan Vocational High School. She was employed for many years as a Head Teller with Home Federal Savings and Loan and Fulton Federal. She later worked with various Mortgage Lending Companies in the Columbus area. Janet loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed her trips to the beach with family and friends.
Janet is survived by her daughter and son in law, Jennifer and Chris Niles of Stockbridge, Ga. Grandson, Andrew Niles, her mother Ann Wiggins of Murphy, NC, brothers, Larry Riley of Murphy, NC, and Lonnie Riley of Myrtle Beach, SC, sister Judy Williams of Snellville, Ga. and former husband Jimmy Schofield.
