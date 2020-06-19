Janice Ann
Daughtry Goble
December 3, 1958 -
June 13, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Janice Ann "Jan" Daughtry Goble passed away on June 13, 2020 in Phenix City, Alabama. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 am, the funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus
Jan was born on December 3, 1958 in Columbus, Georgia; the daughter of Bettie Jean Ellison Daughtry and Harvey Eugene Daughtry, Sr. Jan graduated from Jordan Vocational High School. She was Christian by faith and attended the Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to Panama City Beach and soaking up the sunshine and playing with her grandson, Kam. Jan was always trying to make people around her happy, because she was always happy. She was a loving and kind person who enjoyed giving to others.
She is survived by: her daughter, Courtney Macon; son-in-law, Kyle Macon; grandson, Kyle Macon, Jr.; her mother, Bettie Daughtry; her father, Harvey E. Daughtry, Sr.; a sister, Cindy Burrell; a brother, Gene Daughtry, Jr.; nieces, Brandi N. DeBice, Cassey Burrell; nephew, Gage Daughtry; great nieces, Destin DeBice, Ruby Clark; longtime friend, James "Woody" Odom; other family members and friends of the family that will cherish her memory.
Jan will be greatly missed by all who knew her and especially loved her.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Daughtry family.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 19, 2020.