Janice E.
Yawn
March 31, 1940-
March 21, 2020
Columbus, GA- Janice E. Yawn, age 79, of Columbus Georgia, journeyed Home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020. Services are currently pending.
Janice was born on March 31, 1940, in Hickory North Carolina; the daughter of Lesley Moore and Virginia Baker Moore (both deceased), her husband, George Quinton Yawn (deceased), her sister, Mary Moore Savage (Bill) also deceased. She received her Bachelors of Science in Education from the Mississippi State College for Women (The W) and a Master ' s Degree from the University of Alabama.
Janice moved to Columbus in 1967 and retired from Kendrick High School after 37 years of dedicated, loyal service to the Muscogee County School District. She was a proud Kendrick Cherokee. Her students not only learned History but life lessons such as strength, compassion, caring and understanding for others. As her life reflected all these qualities, her love for her family and students remained constant, even after retirement.
Janice's hobbies after retirement included showing dogs, of which she had many grand champions, college football (WAR EAGLE) and traveling.
Survivors include: Charles (Martha) Moore, Andrew (Allison) Moore, Robin Buntin, Karen (Neil) Hotard, Mike (Jackie) Savage, John Savage, Suzanne Blanchard, Christi Savage, Matt Savage, Lisa Ferguson, Brandi Ferguson, Brandon Ferguson, Peggy Hinson, Gail Godwin and many friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2020