|
|
Janice Hightower
Knox
March 22, 1940-
August 22, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Janice Hightower Knox "Mama Knox", 79 of Phenix City, AL passed away Thursday evening, August 22, 2019 at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 pm EDT on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City, AL with Dr. Johnny Ellison and Rev. Sammy Turner Officiating. The family will receive friends 3:30 to 5:00 Saturday, August 24, 2019, one and a half hours prior to the service at Golden Acres Baptist Church. A private interment will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA.
Janice was born in Columbus, GA to Robert Clarence Hightower and Marguerite "Margie" Carol Moss Hightower. She graduated from Jordan Vocational High School in 1958. She played clarinet in the band under the direction of Robert "Bob" Barr. The band traveled to several cities in the U.S. including Chicago and Los Angeles where they appeared on the Tonight Show. The band also performed at several half times for Auburn and Alabama football games. They won numerous awards and were nicknamed "The Best Band in the Land".
Janice worked in Customer Service at Fieldcrest Mills (Pillowtex) where she retired after 42 years of service. For several years she ran the Coach Pitch and Girls Softball concession stands in Phenix City with her daughter, Janet. She has been an active member of Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City for 44 years. She loved her Lord, church, family and Sunday School class.
We were truly blessed to have such a sweet and loving Mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as, her husband Benny H. Knox, Sr. and her brother, Ricky C. Hightower.
She leaves behind her 4 children. Carol Knox Rogers (Mark), Janet Knox, Benny H. Knox, Jr. (Dawn Giles and her sons Hunter and Jack), Larry Knox (Kim). Her 4 Grandchildren, Kristen Johnson Richardson, Kyle Johnson (Christa), Kirby Knox and Brant Knox. She has one Great Grandchild, Cassidy Rogers. She also leaves behind 3 brothers, Larry "Bobby" Hightower (Linda), Terry Hightower (LaQuida), Roy Hightower (Angela) and 1 sister, Brenda Karastury (Frank). Several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Golden Acres Baptist Church, Joy Sunday School Class, 3504 South Railroad Street, Phenix City, AL 36867 or Central Freshman Academy, 9th Grade Football Team, 2800 Dobbs Drive, Phenix City, AL 36870.
Condolences at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 24, 2019