Janice
Jones
December 19, 1955-
March 16, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Janice Jones, 63, of Phenix City, AL passed Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Steven Garrett, pastor and Rev. Johnny Nelms, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12 - 8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Jones was born December 19, 1955 in Phenix City, AL to the late Rosevelt Perry and the late Ruthie Mae Perry. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, a 1974 graduate of Central High School, and employed by the Muscogee County School District.
Survivors include her husband, Rickey C. Jones, Sr. of Phenix City, AL; four children, Christopher (Nia) Jones of Tampa, FL, April Jones, Rickey C. Jones, Jr. and Jennifer Jones all of Phenix City, AL; one step-daughter, Stephanie Rinebold of Bethlehem, PA; one sister, Robena Perry of Phenix City, AL; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019