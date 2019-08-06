|
Janie Traylor
Roberts
November 1, 1918-
August 2, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Janie Traylor Roberts, age 100, resident of Columbus, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Facility. Graveside services are scheduled at Parkhill Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11 a.m. according to Striffler-Hamby, Columbus. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m.
Mrs. Roberts, daughter of the late William "Willie" Wilson Traylor and Jennie Pearl Austin Traylor, was born November 1, 1918 in Thomaston, Georgia. During World War II, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia and worked for a short time before she met her future husband. Later on they moved to Columbus where his family was rooted. Mrs. Roberts loved animals (especially cats) and gardening. But more than anything, she loved her family. The family remembers her doing the small things for them that meant so much.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by a son, David L. Roberts; three sisters, Louise T. Scott, Sara T. Korte, and Pearl T. Raines; two brothers, William L. Traylor and Henry E. Traylor. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joy J. Roberts of Columbus; granddaughter, Jacqueline Roberts Popp and her husband Matt of Apex, North Carolina; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019