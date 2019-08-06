Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Striffler-Hamby
Columbus, GA
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkhill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Traylor Roberts


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janie Traylor Roberts Obituary
Janie Traylor
Roberts
November 1, 1918-
August 2, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Janie Traylor Roberts, age 100, resident of Columbus, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Facility. Graveside services are scheduled at Parkhill Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11 a.m. according to Striffler-Hamby, Columbus. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. till 10:30 a.m.
Mrs. Roberts, daughter of the late William "Willie" Wilson Traylor and Jennie Pearl Austin Traylor, was born November 1, 1918 in Thomaston, Georgia. During World War II, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia and worked for a short time before she met her future husband. Later on they moved to Columbus where his family was rooted. Mrs. Roberts loved animals (especially cats) and gardening. But more than anything, she loved her family. The family remembers her doing the small things for them that meant so much.
Other than her parents, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by a son, David L. Roberts; three sisters, Louise T. Scott, Sara T. Korte, and Pearl T. Raines; two brothers, William L. Traylor and Henry E. Traylor. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Joy J. Roberts of Columbus; granddaughter, Jacqueline Roberts Popp and her husband Matt of Apex, North Carolina; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now