Jaquill LeDon Banks
1991 - 2020
Jaquill LeDon
Banks
May 16, 1991-
October 25, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Jaquill LeDon Banks, 29, of Phenix City, AL passed on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. EST. according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Banks was born May 16, 1991 in Columbus, GA to Keith and Fay Grier. He was a 2010 graduate of Central High School, 2014 graduate of Alabama State University, and was employed by WestRock.
Other than his parents he is survived by his wife, O'Kiytra Banks; daughter, Aaliyah Banks; son, Bryant Banks; two brothers, Leroy Banks and Traquan Banks; in-laws, Terrance and Annika Bellamy; Barnard and Nicole Rhodes; uncles, Rufus Banks (Pamela), Lorenzo Banks, Albert Long, Kari Grier, and Jerry Grier and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
