|
|
Jashuben V.
Patel
March 9, 1934-
March 16, 2020
Phenix City, AL- It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of Jashuben V. Patel on March 16th, 2020 at 4:30 pm in Columbus, GA. Late Jashuben was 86 years old when she passed away into the hands of our Lord.
Jashuben lived a long and happy life full of love and joy. She was surrounded by her beloved family members when she passed away peacefully and will be greatly missed. She leaves behind a great family legacy with:
Husband: Late Vallabhbhai Patel, Daughter and Son-In-Law: Jayshreeben and Late Jayantbhai, Sons and Daughters-In-Law: Late Dipakbhai & Daxaben Patel, Hamantbhai & Ritaben, Pradipbhai & Reshmaben, Rajeshbhai, and eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Details
Funeral & Cremation: Friday, March 20th at 11 am Eastern Time
Striffler-Hamby Funeral Home
3770 Highway 431 North
Phenix City, AL 36867
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2020