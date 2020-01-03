|
|
Jay Bruce
Carden
December 13, 1956-
December 30, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- Jay Bruce Carden, 63 of Columbus died Monday, December 30, 2019 in Columbus, Ga.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 03, 2020 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Dr. Bill Purvis and Rev. Brent Purvis officiating. A private interment will be held in Parkhill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jim Wetherington, III, Dan Lowery, Jr., Matthew Lowery, Andrew Wetherington, Cody Ballas, and Les Carden.
Mr. Carden was born December 13, 1956 in Columbus, Ga. son of the late John J. and Eleanor P. Carden. He worked at Columbus Eye Associates for 20 years, served as General Manager of Lenscrafters for 10 years, and later retired as Optician with Sam's Club. He was a Licensed Optician for 41 years until his retirement.
Golfing with his son was one of his greatest past times; he was an Avid hunter, fisherman and loved gardening and nature. Later in his life, he took up writing and leadership. He published his first book "Tid Bits of Life". He loved serving others and encouraging others was his greatest gift.
Mr. Carden was an active member of Cascade Hills Church, served as usher, member of the invitation team, Pastor's Prayer Partner, Sunday school teacher, and where ever he was needed. He was a founding member and served as Leadership Coach with the John Maxwell Team, and was active in the Bill Purvis Leadership program, and the Georgia Society of Opticians.
Other than his parents, Mr. Carden was preceded in death by his brother Glen A. Carden.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Wetherington Carden of 41 years, son, John Joseph Carden II, daughter Tiffany Renee Carden, granddaughter Morgan Taylor Thompson, sister Pamela Ballas and husband Kenny Ballas, of Suwanee, GA., brother Phil Carden and wife Sharon, of Pt. St Lucie, FL., and In-Laws, Jim & Shirley Wetherington and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers will accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to The Speak Foundation, 1701 Williams Ct Apt 1401, Columbus, Ga. 31904 or Cascade Hills "What Ever It Takes Campaign" 727 54th Street, Columbus, Ga. 31904
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020