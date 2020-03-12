|
J.C.
Weldon
October 5, 1965-
March 3, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. J.C. Weldon, 54, of Columbus, passed Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. Visistation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Avenue, John L. Sconiers, Sr. Way. Funeral service will be held at 11AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Sconiers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Rev. Bray Streeter will officiate.
J.C. was born in Columbus, son of the late Willie Rufus Weldon Sr. and Maggie White Weldon of Columbus. He was a self-employed lawn care specialist. J.C. was a free-spirit, popular on the Drive, he will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, survivors include: three brothers, Willie Rufus Weldon, Jr., James Lee Weldon and Ronnie Weldon and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2020