Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
J.D. Sumbry Jr. Obituary
J.D.
Sumbry, Jr.
October 21, 1931-
May 12, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. J.D. Sumbry, Jr., 87, of Phenix City, Alabama passed Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL with Rev. Alfonza Seldon, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Sumbry was born October 21, 1931 to the late Rev. J.D Sumbry, Sr. and the late Annie Bell Jackson Sumbry. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Civil Service, Ft. Benning, GA; He was one of the founding members of the gospel group Bright Stars Gospel Singers and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include one loving son, Bobby (Janice) Sumbry of Lawrenceville, GA; one granddaughter, Shetara Sumbry of Columbus, GA; one sister, Jimmie Mae Calhoun of Chicago, IL; one devoted nephew, Anthony (Michelle) Wallace, Sr. of Phenix City, AL; one devoted cousin, Tracy (Sabrina) Echols of Phenix City, AL; a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 16, 2019
