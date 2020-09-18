Rev. Dr. JD
Upshaw
February. 15, 1947-
September 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Rev. Dr. JD Upshaw, 73, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, September, 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service for family only will be held with Rev. Lawrence Stephens, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 noon - 6:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Dr. Upshaw was born February 15, 1947 to the late Rev. William Upshaw, III and the late Willie Pearl Upshaw. He was employed for many years with Miami Transit Authority, Miami, FL; a member of The Gospel Diplomats; licensed and ordained as a minister in 1979 and received the degree of Doctorate in Divinity in 2000. Rev. Dr. Upshaw pastored several congregations with his longest pastorship at Mt. Hilliard Baptist Church, Union Springs, AL. He also served two terms as a Russell County Commissioner, District 7.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice McCoy-Upshaw of Columbus, GA; three daughters, Sheila Upshaw of Tallassee, FL, Sharon Upshaw of Chesapeake, VA, Nickie Upshaw-Yearby of Miami, FL; stepdaughter, Tammy McCoy of Charlotte, NC; siblings, William (Eugenia) Upshaw, IV of Pittsview, AL, Phyllis (Gerald) Upshaw-Johnson of Acworth, GA, Diane Upshaw-Cooper of Fairburn, GA, Herman (Minister Evelyn) Upshaw of Lithonia, GA, Burnia (Antonio) Upshaw-Powell of Columbus, GA, Yvonne (James) Upshaw-WIlliams of Mathews, AL, Phillip Anthony (Hope) Upshaw of Phenix City, AL and Jerome Upshaw of Seattle, WA; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
