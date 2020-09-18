1/1
Rev. Dr. Jd Upshaw
1947 - 2020
Rev. Dr. JD
Upshaw
February. 15, 1947-
September 12, 2020
Columbus, GA- Rev. Dr. JD Upshaw, 73, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, September, 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service for family only will be held with Rev. Lawrence Stephens, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 12 noon - 6:00 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Rev. Dr. Upshaw was born February 15, 1947 to the late Rev. William Upshaw, III and the late Willie Pearl Upshaw. He was employed for many years with Miami Transit Authority, Miami, FL; a member of The Gospel Diplomats; licensed and ordained as a minister in 1979 and received the degree of Doctorate in Divinity in 2000. Rev. Dr. Upshaw pastored several congregations with his longest pastorship at Mt. Hilliard Baptist Church, Union Springs, AL. He also served two terms as a Russell County Commissioner, District 7.
Survivors include his wife, Bernice McCoy-Upshaw of Columbus, GA; three daughters, Sheila Upshaw of Tallassee, FL, Sharon Upshaw of Chesapeake, VA, Nickie Upshaw-Yearby of Miami, FL; stepdaughter, Tammy McCoy of Charlotte, NC; siblings, William (Eugenia) Upshaw, IV of Pittsview, AL, Phyllis (Gerald) Upshaw-Johnson of Acworth, GA, Diane Upshaw-Cooper of Fairburn, GA, Herman (Minister Evelyn) Upshaw of Lithonia, GA, Burnia (Antonio) Upshaw-Powell of Columbus, GA, Yvonne (James) Upshaw-WIlliams of Mathews, AL, Phillip Anthony (Hope) Upshaw of Phenix City, AL and Jerome Upshaw of Seattle, WA; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
To my Beloved Cousin and Friend: Rev. JD Upshaw. You have done this Family Proud. " Crossing The Bar" Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar 2., When I am put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full or sound or foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deep Turns again home. Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark! And may there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For though from out our Bourne 3., of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crossed the bar. "Alfred, Lord Tennyson."
Rosetta {Rose} McClain
Family
