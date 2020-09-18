To my Beloved Cousin and Friend: Rev. JD Upshaw. You have done this Family Proud. " Crossing The Bar" Sunset and evening star, And one clear call for me! And may there be no moaning of the bar 2., When I am put out to sea, But such a tide as moving seems asleep, Too full or sound or foam, When that which drew from out the boundless deep Turns again home. Twilight and evening bell, And after that the dark! And may there be no sadness of farewell, When I embark; For though from out our Bourne 3., of Time and Place The flood may bear me far, I hope to see my Pilot face to face When I have crossed the bar. "Alfred, Lord Tennyson."

Rosetta {Rose} McClain

