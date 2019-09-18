|
|
Dr. Jean B.
Copland
January 4, 1931-
September 8, 2019
Columbus,, Georgia,- Dr. Jean Berryman Copland of Columbus, Georgia, passed away on September 8, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Born in Monroe County, Mississippi, to the late Ed Berryman and Mamie Jane Cox on January 4, 1931, she was the oldest of ten siblings. She received her primary education at the public schools in Monroe County, Mississippi before the family moved to Columbus, Georgia, where she graduated from Baker High School. Later, she attended the University of Georgia receiving a B.S. in English Education, Georgia State University, receiving a Master of Education, and finally, Auburn University, receiving a Doctorate in English Education.
Dr. Copland was a long-time English teacher in the Muscogee County School District where her 35-year career began at Daniel Junior High School and ended at Hardaway High School. Dr. Copland was a favorite among her students and was known for her individual attention, encouragement, and school spirit. She also retired as an Associate Professor for Troy State University. As a writer, editor, and poetry seminar leader, Dr. Copland had written numerous books of poetry, articles, and co-authored textbooks. As an editor, she assisted fellow writers by editing manuscripts, papers, and articles. She also led many poetry and writing workshops throughout the country. Dr. Copland was active in numerous professional organizations to include the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), Georgia Council of Teachers of English (GCTE), the National League of American Pen Women, the American Association of University Women, the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, and the Phi Delta Kappa and Kappa Delta Pi honorary societies. She was most active in the GCTE where she served in several positions including as president, but she most enjoyed serving as the editor of the GCTE newsletter, "Scribbles and Bits", which won numerous national NCTE awards for being the best newsletter.
Dr. Copland was one of those rare individuals who had boundless energy and used it to help, encourage, and sometimes "push" others forward to a better day. In her words, "Be strong, live a useful life, and do good work."
Dr. Copland was preceded in death by her husband, John Alton Copland, Jr., and son, Spence Copland. Survivors include two sons and their families, Dr. John Alton Copland, III, and his wife, Kathleen Joseph, and children, Kaitlyn Copland and Olivia Copland, all of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; Jim Copland and children, Jewell Fort (husband, Geoffrey Fort, and children Delilah Fort and Ferris Fort), Clay Copland, Josiah Copland, Samuel Copland and Georgia Copland. She is also survived by several siblings, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial reception will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Columbus, Georgia, at The Illges House, located at 1428 Second Avenue. Please come to celebrate and remember Jean Copland with her family and friends. This is a casual event.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Jean's memory to Cancer Research, ATTN: Dr. John Copland III, PHD, in care of the Mayo Clinic, 4500 San Pablo Road S, Jacksonville, Florida, 32224.
Please visit www.mcculloughfh.com to sign an online registry. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory, Warner Robins, Georgia, has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements for Dr. Copland.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019