Jean Boyd
Burford
October 8, 1921 -
May 13, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Jean Boyd Burford, 98 died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.
Private services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 16, 2020 with Dr. Shane Green and Dr. Buddy Cooper officiating according to Striffler-Hamby, Columbus, Georgia. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, Striffler-Hamby Mortuary will be following the guidelines set forth by the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp to maintain social distancing.
Jean Boyd Burford, the only child of Taylor and Lothair Boyd, was born at West Point, Georgia, October 8, 1921. Jean spent the summers of her early childhood at West Point with both her maternal and paternal grandparents. Many contented hours were spent in the little storage room filled with keepsakes and mementos that "Ma" Boyd had saved over the years. There were old pictures, albums, Bible story books, letters, clothing and especially "Ma" Boyd's china doll. One of Jean's most pleasant memories was of "Pa" Boyd's frequent requests for and laughter over her recital of the poem "Take a Tater 'n Wait".
Jean graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1938, and attended Huntington College at Montgomery, Alabama. She continued her study of dancing in college and in the summers studied with the Dancing Masters Association in New York City and in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. She taught dancing at Sylacauga and Dadeville and it was during this time she met the young Dadeville High School football coach, Oscar Woodrow Burford. They were married on October 19, 1940.
Jean and Oscar enjoyed and celebrated fifty-five years of marriage until Oscar's passing in 1995. They raised five children, a daughter, followed by four sons. All of whom presented parenting challenges unique to each, but challenges none the less! Jean was always loving, always supportive, always understanding, always lending a hand, and, yes always correcting our English. She was a Mom.
A military wife, Jean traveled extensively. A substantial amount of time was spent in the Orient – China and Japan. Nanking and Shanghai were destinations for the family as Oscar was a member of the one-hundred-man group, under the leadership of General George C. Marshall to advise the Chinese Nationalists. The mission was not successful and ultimately, Jean and the children, along with other dependents, were hurriedly evacuated from Shanghai China because of the Communist Chinese invasion. Tokyo, Japan later became a destination for the family under a separate mission related to Korea. Jean supported Oscar in every way imaginable during these stressful times and throughout their fifty-five years of marriage and together set a great example of a loving, spiritual based, and supportive marriage.
Jean was an awesome example of living a life looking to make a difference and helping others. Including volunteering. Whether it was Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Voting Polls, and her over 13,000 Medical Center Pink Lady volunteer hours, Jean was always assisting and lifting others up.
Jean was an avid reader and enjoyed her association of many years with members of the Phalo Club. Jean was a loyal member of St. Paul United Methodist Church since 1961.
Jean was preceded in death by husband, Oscar W. Burford; son Oscar W. Burford, Jr.; and son in law Ward Johnson. Survivors include a daughter, Jeanie Johnson, Germantown, Tennessee; a son, Boyd Burford and wife Deborah of Auburn, Alabama; a son, Wade Burford and wife Dotty of Midland, Georgia; and a son, Scott Burford and wife Jeanette of Winter Park, Florida. Nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Jean Boyd Burford. A life well lived.
The family wishes to thank all the Spring Harbor Staff who loved and cared for mom during her ten years living there. We are deeply grateful for the support you offered mom in myriad ways. Too many people to list, but you and we know who you are. All donation and gifts are asked to be considered to St. Paul United Methodist, P.O. Box 5116 Columbus, GA 31906.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.