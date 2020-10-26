Jean "Jeannie" Dudley
Illges
August 10, 1934 -
October 23, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- Columbus, GA - Jean (Jeannie) Dudley Illges, 86, entered into Heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020 in the skilled nursing unit at Spring Harbor with her family by her side. In light of COVID, the family will have a private memorial service for her on Tuesday October 27 officiated by her pastor Rev. Bill Douglas. She was born on August 10, 1934 in New York City, the daughter of Charles Trawick Dudley and Nettie Johnson Dudley. In her early teen years, the family moved to Columbus. She graduated from Columbus High School and Auburn University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and was a cheerleader for the Auburn Tigers.
She met the love of her life, John P. Illges, III at Columbus High School and they married soon after graduating from college. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage of 63 years and a relationship of nearly 70 years. She was the proud mother of three boys and her house was always full of loud, hungry, messy boys and their friends with stories of football, basketball, baseball, and cars. She mothered extremely well. She made a home that was beautiful and safe. Jeannie Illges was a woman of incredible grace and strength and service. She loved to garden and even up until her last months, she loved being outside in God's creation.
The defining moment of her life was her salvation in Jesus Christ in her early 40's. Her life was transformed by her love of the Lord. She was a woman who was tiny in stature but who was big and powerful in her faith. She was a prayer warrior and she started every morning with her Bible open praying for her entire family by name. Her children took great comfort knowing their Mama was praying and fighting for them daily. As a part of countless bible study groups, women's prayer groups and local ministries, Jeannie touched so many people with her sweet, gracious spirit. She was one of the kindest people you'd ever meet. She was a mentor to many a young mom and older women on how to be a Christian wife, mom and grandmother. Jeannie loved the Lord and walked into freedom, restoration and love beyond human understanding when she walked into Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, John P. Illges, III as well as her two brothers, Charlie Dudley (Kay) of Atlanta and Tommy Dudley (Bonnie) of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by her three sons, John P. Illges IV (Lyle) of Columbus, Ralph W. Illges (Mary Phil) of Cross Plains, Tennessee and Richard B. Illges (Shannon) of Columbus. She was "Gigi" to her eight grandchildren, who loved her dearly – Mimi Illges Moore (Colin), Walton Illges Oliver (Terry), Anne Lyle Illges Foster (Robert), Hannah Illges Slay (Jeffrey), John P. Illges V, Mat H. Illges (Tess), Lucy Illges McDonald (Blake) and Mary Grier Illges Parker (John David). Gigi also leaves behind ten great grandchildren: Bram, Dani, Walt, Cooper, Griffin, Jack, Brody, Harper, Charlie and Riley. It can truly be said that she raised up three generations and taught them all so well. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to two local ministries that she loved: Truth Spring Academy or Mercy Med of Columbus.
