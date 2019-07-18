Jean G

Park

May 22, 1935-

July 16, 2019

Columbus, GA- Jean Groce Park, born May 22, 1935 in Gordon, Georgia, lived in Oglethorpe, GA, Columbus, GA and LaGrange, GA all her life. She passed away on July 16, 2019 in Columbus, GA at age 84. She was married to Howard R. Park for 65 years.

Jean was a kindergarten teacher for 12 years while working towards her bachelors degree in Education at Columbus College , now Columbus State University. She was an incredibly talented seamstress, a beautiful water colorist, competitive game player (cards, tiles & tennis) and entertainer extraordinaire!

She is preceded in death by her mother, Jewell Jolly Groce and father, Sparton Thomas (S.T.) Groce. She is survived by her sisters Ann Groce Joiner (Marshallville, GA) with her five children and respective grandchildren; Cynthia Groce Still (Jimmy), Eatonton, Georgia with their three children and respective grandchildren; her husband, Howard R. Park, Jeri Park Stewart (Mike), granddaughter Christina Dawn Stewart; Mason Patrick Stewart (Meghan) and Great Grand Daughter Clara Evangeline (Evie) Stewart; Dawn Park Douglas (Tommy) daughter.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbus.

In lieu of flowers those desiring my make contributions to the Jean & Howard Park Scholarship Fund at LaGrange College, 601 Broad Street, LaGrange, GA 30240 or Spring Harbor Foundation Fund, 100 Spring Harbor Drive, Columbus,GA 31904.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Edgewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary located at 4071 Macon Road, Columbus GA at 11:00. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM preceding the service.

Fond memories and condolences may be offered at www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 18, 2019