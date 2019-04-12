|
Jean
O'Neal
10/20/1935-
04/05/2019
Duluth, Georgia- Jean Brady O'Neal, age 83, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Season's Hospice with her loving family by her side. A Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, Dunwoody, GA, with Rev. Shannon Dill officiating. A reception will follow the service. Jean was born October 20, 1935 in Jackson, Ms., to Rembert Brown Brady and Elizabeth McDonald Brady. Jean was a faithful member of St. Luke's Presbyterian Church where she remained active until her last days. She loved The Book Club, cooking, and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Arthur Otto O'Neal. She is survived by her sons, John and wife Pam O'Neal, and Mike O'Neal; grandchildren, Brad and wife Cyndi O'Neal, Kimberly and husband Kevin Callie, Katie O'Neal and Joshua O'Neal; great-grandchildren, Lennon O'Neal and Wesley Callie; brother, Brown Brady; nieces, Lisa and Cheryl; nephew, Rem. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 12, 2019