Jean Townsend


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Townsend Obituary
Jean
Townsend
June 28, 1951-
May 2, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Jean Townsend, 67, of Fortson, Georgia passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Townsend was born June 28, 1951 in Phenix City, Alabama. She was the daughter of the late Freddie and Odell Butler McKnight. Mrs. Townsend retired from Total Systems and attended Columbus College.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Larry Townsend; daughters Stacey McKnight and Latisha Diggs; brothers, Ken McKnight, Michael (Marvietta) McKnight, and James (Tracy) Jones; sisters, Lillie (William) Gandy, Mary (Paul) Payton, Shirley McKnight, Ruth (Bruce) Jones and Allison Jones, and aunt, Annie Epps, and a host of other relatives.
Please visit our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 8, 2019
