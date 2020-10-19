Jeanette Benton
Headley
05/11/1937-
10/16/2020
Phenix City, Alabama- Mrs. Jeanette Benton Headley, age 83, of Phenix City, Alabama passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at her residence. She was born on May 11th, 1937 in Griffin, Georgia to the late Julian P. Benton, Sr. and Jennie Mae Benton.
Mrs. Headley is survived by her daughter, Linda Lett; granddaughter, Amanda Syrinek; sister, Mary Jacqueline Tortorich; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Taylor E. Headley; sister, Juanita Harrington; brothers, William J. "Bill" Benton, Sr. and J. P. Benton.
Mrs. Headley was a Past Worthy Matron, Wilson Williams Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star and a Past Mother Advisor of Columbus Rainbow Assembly #15.
The family would like to extend a special thank to Mrs. Headley's sitters from Senior Plus and Home Instead.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 2:00 PM (EDT) at the graveside in Alexander City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 am until 11:00 AM (EDT) at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley. Attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Please visit Mrs. Headley's Memorial Tribute page a www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com
to leave a condolence for her family, to share a memory of Mrs. Headley, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.