Jeanne Henry


1932 - 2020
Jeanne Henry Obituary
Mrs. Jeanne
Henry
July 11, 1932-
January 17, 2020
Roswell, Georgia- Mrs. Jeanne Henry of Roswell, Georgia passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born on July 11, 1932 in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of the late Bernard C. French and Mary B. French. Jeanne was a prayer warrior. She loved her Lord and enjoyed studying the bible. She met the love of her life, Don Henry, at the First Baptist Church in Columbus while he was stationed at Fort Benning. This holy matrimony was blessed with four loving children.
She studied business at the University of Georgia and was employed in several administrative positions throughout her working career, however, her favorite job was homemaker. Her family was a top priority with her. One of her favorite activities was researching her family roots. She and Don would go on adventures tracing her heritage. Jeanne was a great wife, mother, grandmother and she loved her family. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality she was adored by many. Her Christian life and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Martha Taylor.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Don Henry of Roswell, Georgia; her four loving children: Kathy Andrews (Victor) of Fishkill, New York; Sue Richardson (Tom) of Hoschton, Georgia; Ginny Henry of Roswell, Georgia; Sam Henry (Beate) of Gainesville, Georgia; grandchildren: Caleb Richardson of Hoschton, Georgia, Tyler Henry, Colton Henry of Gainesville, Georgia; nieces and nephews located throughout the country.
Memorial donations are suggested to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 21, 2020
