Mrs. Jeanne
Jernigan
July 16, 1932-
October 19, 2019
Buena Vista, GA- Mrs. Sarah Eugenia "Jeanne" Jernigan, 87, of Buena Vista, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Columbus Hospice in Columbus, GA. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Jernigan was born on July 16, 1932, in Tift County, GA, to George Harper Wells and Bettye Willis Paulk. Methodist by faith, she was an active member at Union United Methodist Church and participated in the UMW women's group. Mrs. Jernigan was employed with the United States Department of Agriculture for 32 years, where she was the Director of the ASCS office upon her retirement. In her free time, she volunteered for many organizations to include Share the Season, The Golden Rule, and the Walk to Emmaus.
She is survived by her husband, E. R. "Bob" Jernigan; two sons, Bobby and Ruby Jernigan and Cole Jernigan; a daughter, B. J. Baumann; a daughter-in-law, Meisha Jernigan; six grandchildren, Niki Watkins, Matt Henley, Libi Henley, Ben Baumann, Jordan Jernigan, and Cutter Jernigan; and by two great-grandchildren, Cash Watkins and Sawyer Todd. Mrs. Jernigan was very excited about the addition of twin great-grandsons that are due in February.
Mom will forever be remembered for her generosity and kind acts toward others. She was never one to be on the front of the stage, but she was tirelessly working her magic in the background to make everyone's lives better.
In remembrance of her, she would ask that you perform a random act of kindness for a stranger.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 20, 2019