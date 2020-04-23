Home

Jeannette Brooks Johnson


1954 - 2020
Jeannette Brooks Johnson Obituary
Jeannette Brooks
Johnson
June 20, 1954-
April 18, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Jeannette Brooks Johnson, 65, of Phenix City, AL passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. EST, Friday, April 24, 2020 in Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Kenneth Wilcox, officiating. Public visitation will be Thursday, April 23,2020 from 3-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Jeannette was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ceola and Artie Samuel. Born on June 20, 1954 to Ceola Brooks and Jeremiah Smith in Tuskegee, AL, she was reared by her grandparents, Goldie Mae and Otis Brooks.
Jeannette was educated in Russell County schools, graduating from Chavala High School in 1972, where she served as the treasurer of her senior class.
Shortly after high school, she began working with Gildan, formerly Swift Spinning Mills. It was her first and only job totaling 46 years of employment at the time of her death.
In September of 1973, Jeannette married Mr. John Benjamin Johnson. During their marriage, they had one daughter. After their marriage, she and Ben became friends and raised their daughter together.
Jeannette was a devoted member of the church. Following her family's footsteps, she became a member of Uchee Chapel Methodist Church in Phenix City, AL, where she served most of her life. In the later part of her adult life, she joined True Light Ministries in Smiths Station, AL, where her roles included serving on the Finance Committee, Usher Ministry and Outreach Ministry. She also served in the capacity as the Sunday School Superintendent, a member of the Trustee Board and as a Deacon. In addition to her defined roles, she coordinated various church programs as well as other tasks to help as needed.
Besides her involvement in church, shopping was her favorite pastime. Whether watching QVC or strolling through Dillard's, she loved the thrill of a sale. Even more, she loved stepping out in the latest fashions.
In 2008, she experienced her first flight, which sparked a newfound interest in traveling. She celebrated her 65th birthday in New York City and recently cruised to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Jeannette lived a full life and has left a legacy for all who loved her.
Those closest to her to honor her memory are her daughter, Dr. Shakela Johnson-Ford; sisters, Linda Samuel Boyd and Katrina Samuel Johnson; brothers-in-law, Frankie Boyd and Sanders Johnson; one uncle, Lathen Brooks; nieces and nephews, Shanta and Esonia, Artisma, Toreze, Artimas and V. Jacquez as well as great-nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Vincent Ford and former spouse, Ben Johnson. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2020
