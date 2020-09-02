Jeannine Glass
Ward
December 11, 1929 -
August 31, 2020
Helena, ALABAMA- Helena, ALABAMA -- Jeannine Glass Ward, age 90, of Helena, AL, and formerly of Columbus, GA, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 after a life well lived. Her time on earth was a shining example of one who lives by the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23). She now resides happily and peacefully in Heaven.
Jeannine was born on December 11, 1929 in Robertsdale, AL. She lived in many towns in Alabama growing up, but spent the most time in Alexander City. She graduated from The University of Montevallo with a degree in Education and later served as a teacher.
She was a member of Helena UMC in Helena and formerly an active member of Epworth UMC in Columbus, GA, First United Methodist of Alexander City and several other Methodist churches. At Helena UMC, Mrs. Ward was a member of the Faithlink Sunday School class, Morning Glories ladies' group, and Wednesday Bible Study group. Over the years, she sang in the Church Choir at several former churches, served as President of United Methodist Women, was an afterschool tutor at the Open Door Community Center, Garden Club member and many other church and community activities. Her most recent community service was helping lead worship and playing the piano several times each year (for 3 years) at Maplewood Assisted Living, where she later went on to become a resident herself. Mrs. Ward was back at her home in Helena at the time of her passing.
Jeannine loved her family with a deep and selfless fierce passion and truly enjoyed planning family dinners and gatherings. She was a gracious and humble Christian lady who always put others first. In addition to her church and family, Jeannine loved the family lake cabin on Lake Martin, where she spent much time for over 60 years. Her second husband of 40 years, William Carroll Ward, was Vice President of WTVM-TV in Columbus, GA. before he died in 1996. Her first husband, Donald Edward Hoffman, was an Air Force pilot in the Korean War before he passed away in 1951.
All who knew Jeannine said she was a delight to be around. For a lifetime, she blessed, loved, and celebrated other people … always showing unconditional love, support and kindness to those around her.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her children, Donald Edward (Pam) Ward, Steven Carroll (Catherine) Ward, and Jeannine Ward (Gifford) Usher; her nine grandchildren, Jason (Jen) Ward, Lauren Ward, Clint Ward, Caroline Usher, Brittani Ward, Gifford Usher, Carter Ward, Ryan Ward and Connor Ward; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ellen (Mel) Long.
Mrs. Ward was preceded in death by her husbands, William Carroll Ward and Donald Edward Hoffman; her parents, James Malcolm Glass and Gladys Augusta Glass; her brother, James Glass; and her sister, Sara Robison.
Jeannine will be laid to rest at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA on Thursday, September 3, 2020 following the graveside service at 1 p.m. EST. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the General Fund of Helena United Methodist Church, www.helenaumc.org
.