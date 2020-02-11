|
Jeannine Nolan
Alexander
August 4, 1935-
February 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Jeannine Nolan Alexander, 84 of Columbus, GA passed away suddenly Friday, February 7, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 to 2:00pm in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm officiated by Dr. Jimmy Elder.
Jeannine was born in 1935 in Troy, Alabama to Quincy Nolan and Maggie Jones. The family moved to Columbus where Jeannine went to Jordan High School graduating in 1953. She went to work with Wright Contracting Co. in Columbus, GA. She married Lon Alexander Jr. in 1958 and they were stationed many places in the States and overseas through the military. Once returning to the States she and Lon went to work at the family business, Alexander Contracting Co., Inc. where she managed the office for over 30 years before retiring in 1997.
Upon retirement she volunteered in the community with several organizations and loved to travel with the love of her life, Lon, and their many friends. They remained happily married for 58 years. Jeannine was proceeded in death by Lon her husband, both mother and father, and a brother Norman Nolan. Jeannine is survived by her daughter Vickie Colson (Fred), son Lonnie Alexander (Merett), and seven grandchildren: Julia Jeannine Colson, Frederick Johnson Colson, Ansley Grey Alexander, Julia Austin Alexander, Riley Elaine Alexander, Josie Lynn Alexander and Linley Claire Alexander. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to: First Baptist Church, 212 12th Street, Columbus, GA 31901, or to a .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 11, 2020