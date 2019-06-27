Jearline

Oliver-Lake

February 4, 1950-

June 19, 2019

Columbus, GA- Ms. Jearline Oliver-Lake, 69, of Columbus passed on Wednesday, June, 19, 2019 at Columbus Hospice.

Jearline was born in Columbus, daughter of the late Otis Oliver and Hattie Mae Oliver. She graduated from William Henry Spencer High School in 1968, she also obtained an A.A. degree from Columbus Technical College, and a B.A. degree in Special Education from Columbus State University.

Ms. Lake was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as an administrative assistant in the Education Department of Columbus college, as the director, and coordinator, of Mental Health of Education and special needs for Enrichment Service Program, Muscogee's Rosemont Head Start, as well as the Valley's surrounding counties. She ending her career as a long term substitute teacher for Muscogee County school district. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Theta Phi Chapter Columbus college.

Ms. Lake was preceded in death by a sister, Ozie Oliver and a nephew, Andrew Meininger.

Her survivors include: one son, Tavaris Anthony Lake; one brother, Otis Oliver; three sisters, Edith O. (Samuel) Coleman, Minister Patsy Oliver-Hall and Betty (Glenn); three dedicated cousins, Min. Mack Birk, Min. Inell Keith and Brother Mikal Muhammad; A long-time friend, Ms. Clifford (Cookie) Cooper; a close neighbors and friends, Mr. & Mrs. Charlie and Toni Douglas, as well as other relatives and friends. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 27, 2019