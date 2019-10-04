|
|
Jed M.
Simmons
August 20, 1950-
October 01, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- Jed M. Simmons, 69, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Matt Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Jed was born August 20, 1950 in Columbus, GA son of the late Malone and Fidelis Adams Simmons. For 49 years, Jed was a Radiologic Technologist at Piedmont Columbus Regional Healthcare and other surrounding healthcare facilities. Jed had a strong work ethic and his positive energy and enthusiasm was contagious and he truly loved his Piedmont family. Jed was a spiritual man and loved the Lord. He was member of The Fort Church in Columbus, GA and graduated from Central High School in 1968. Jed enjoyed life abundantly and loved all holidays. He was an Auburn fan and was a lover of music and bowling. His family was his life and loved them dearly. It would be impossible to encapsulate in a few sentences the innumerable good qualities Jed had and he will be forever missed by all who knew him.
Other than his parents, Jed was preceded in death by his brother, Scotty Scott, aunt, Nealie Scott and uncle Rut Simmons and his father-in-law Edward John Schwan,
Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Betsy Schwan Simmons of Columbus, GA, children, Russell M. Simmons (Rhea) of Hamilton, GA, John Simmons of Columbus, GA, and Hannah Simmons of Columbus, GA, granddaughters, Melaina Simmons of Hamilton, GA and Lillie Simmons of Columbus, GA, mother-in-law, Ann Jackson Schwan of Columbus, GA, sister-in-law, Ann S. Crowder (Bill) of Columbus, GA and brother-in-law, John Schwan of Columbus, GA, aunts and uncles, Joann Simmons of FL, Shirley Duty of MS, Tina and Peewee Simmons of AL, Margaret and Wallace Simmons of GA, cousins, Sheryl Scott, of AL, and many nieces and nephews and other cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Fort Church 1342 17th St. #2019 Columbus, GA 31901 or to the Georgia Society of Radiologic Technologists, Inc. "GSRT" P.O. Box 767369 Roswell, GA 30076.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019