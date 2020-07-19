Jefferson
Foster
June 7, 1931-
July 14, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Jefferson Foster, 89, transitioned into eternal rest Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Columbus Hospice. A Private Graveside Service will be Monday, July 20, 2020 11:00 am at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Rev. F.R. Smith, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 3:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Foster was born June 7, 1931 to the late Benjamin and Pennie Lou Owens Foster in Upatio, GA. He retired from Muscogee County School District after 38 years of service. Mr. Foster was a faithful member of Hopewell Baptist Church where he served as deacon, choir director and pianist. He was a founding member of The Omega Gospel Spiritual Singers, played guitar, piano and singing alongside his wife for over 40 years. Mr. Foster was a gifted musician that developed a passion for music at an early age. As an adult, already a skilled guitarist, he taught himself to play the piano at a master's level as well. Mr. Foster was preceded by his parents; his wife for over 69 years, Charlie Ree Foster; siblings, Benjamin Foster, Jr., Owen Foster, Rosetta Guidry and Christine Foster. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his six children, Williams Foster, Patricia (Coy) Paschal, Mary Johnson, Theresa (Tony) Lewis, Helen (Johnny) Gray and James (Rita) Foster; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Earnest Foster, Annie Foster, Dora Foster, Learmie Mathis; a host of other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
. Phone: (762) 524- 7709.