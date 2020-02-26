Home

Vance-Brooks Funeral Home - Columbus
4048 Macon Rd.
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 323-8152

Jeffery H. Moore


1975 - 2020
Jeffery H. Moore Obituary
Jeffery H.
Moore
October 17, 1975-
February 23, 2020
Fortson, GA- Jeffery H. Moore, 44, of Fortson, GA passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. The family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home, 4048 Macon Road, Columbus, GA from 7PM until 9PM .
Jeffery was born on October 17, 1975 in Columbus, GA to Herman Moore and Linda Hutto Moore. He graduated from Cumming High School in Cumming, GA and was employed with American Business Equipment where he worked for many years as a Service Technician. Jeffery was a caring man who always made time for his family and friends. He had a warm personality and a great sense of humor. Those who knew him regarded Jeffery as someone who was dependable and trustworthy. He will truly be missed but will forever hold a place in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.
Survivors include his mother and father; faithful companion, Ramsey Alexander of Columbus, GA; brother, Stephen "Brett" Moore of Columbus, GA.
Those so desiring to extend condolences may visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2020
