FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Wicked Hen
1350 13th Street
Columbus, GA
View Map
Jeffery Harold Griffin Sr.


1969 - 2019
Jeffery Harold Griffin Sr. Obituary
Jeffery Harold
Griffin Sr.
August 31, 1969-
November 13, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Jeffery Harold Griffin Sr. 50, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Wicked Hen, 1350 13th Street Columbus, Georgia 31901.
Born in Columbus, he was the son of Peggy Simmers and the late Bobby Griffin. He was employed as a GIS analyst with ESG Operations Inc. in Macon, and was a former GIS manager with the City of Macon and a GIS coordinator in the City of Columbus.
He was recognized as the Georgia State IT Professional of the year in 2019 and also was a national IT Professional of the year as well.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Griffin, children, Jeffery Harold Griffin Jr.; Alyssa Griffin Seymour(Scott), Jenna Griffin, and Matthew Griffin. Mother, Peggy Detwiler Simmers, Grandchildren, Natalie, Nolan, Norah Seymour and Jeffery H. Griffin III. Sisters, Beverly Simmers, Monica Simmers(Niecy) and Renea Taylor. Billy Chambers, nephew, Andy Chambers, and niece Kaitlyn Summers. Best friend, Peter Bagarella.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Macon has charge of arrangements.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 19, 2019
