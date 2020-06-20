Jeffery Lee
Massey
07/27/1964-
06/13/2020
Phenix City, AL- Jeffery Lee Massey, 55, of Phenix City, AL passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga.
Jeff was born on July 27, 1964 in Heidelberg, Germany. He was the son of Thurston Lee Massey and Glenda Ray Massey of Phenix City, AL. To know Jeff was to love him. He lived big and loved harder. His family and friends were his greatest accomplishment and he prided himself on the relationships he made along the way. He lived for his peaceful days at the cabin and his nights by the fire. While his time here with us may have come to an end we know he is riding through the clouds in his trans am jamming to 8675309 with the wind in his hair.
Survivors include his parents, Thurston Lee Massey and Glenda Ray Massey; his three children Danielle Cogar (Trevor), Natalee Massey and Miles Massey all of Phenix City, AL; Granddaughter Chloe Anne Cogar of Phenix City, Al; sister Lesa Kay Palerino (Robert)of Phenix City, AL; nephews and niece Nicholas Palerino (Jodi), Courtney Hubbard (John) of Phenix City, AL , Robbie Palerino (Hunter) of Atlanta, Ga; special person Allison of Columbus, Ga; beloved dachshund Prancer; numerous close friends, long time customers and extended family also survive.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM (eastern time) at the Massey Cabin at Lake Harding.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in his memory the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 20, 2020.