Jeffrey David
Howard
December 21, 1951-
April 19, 2020
Columbus, GA- Jeffrey David Howard was born December 21, 1951 in Queens, New York.
He was the son of the late Suzanne and Paul Howard.
Jeff grew up in Macon, Georgia where he attended Stratford Academy. After he graduated high school, he graduated from The University of Georgia. He moved to Columbus, Georgia and was a partner in Uneeda Glass Company until he retired.
He was a huge fan of University of Georgia Football, the New York Yankees, and the Atlanta Falcons.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Linda Witt Howard, his daughter, Melanie McPeake Lokkesmoe, his son-in-law, Justin and his grandson William Lokkesmoe.
He is also survived by his sisters in law, Joyce Witt, and Cynthia Witt Benator(Donald), and Uncle, Bernard Goldstein (Betty) as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to all of his other relatives and friends for being special in his life and to Mary Hodo and Catherine Poole.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shearith Israel Synagogue, PO Box 5515, Columbus, Ga. 31906 or Wynnton Neighborhood Network, 2100 Hilton Avenue, Columbus, Georgia 31906.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2020