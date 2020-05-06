Jeffrey Wayne
Railey
July 17, 1978-
April 29, 2020
Augusta, GA- Jeffrey Wayne Railey, 41, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away with peace and love in the Lord April 29, 2020 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. Jeffrey was born July 17,1978 in Columbus, Georgia. Jeffrey was the son of Deborah Thacker and the late Wayne Railey. He attended Manchester High School where he played football and graduated in 1998. Jeffrey worked for the Meriwether County Sheriff Department and later moved to Columbus, Georgia where he worked for Kyson Warren and the Muscogee County Sheriff Department.
During this time, he became a member of the Crawford United Methodist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. Jeffrey moved to Augusta, Georgia later to attend and graduate from Helms College with an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts and worked with top chefs at the Masters Golf Tournament in 2018.
He loved volunteering at his children's and wife's school, Freedom Park, farm to table cooking at Railey's Farm, and being in nature.
Jeffrey was a loving and caring father, husband, son and grandson who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Jeffrey is survived by his wife Emily, daughter Victory, son Anderson, mother Deborah (Tim) Thacker, grandmother Phyllis Hollstrom, half-brother Rush Railey, uncles Steve Spier, Donnie Railey, Robert Railey, aunt Theresa (Stanley) McDonald, mother-in-law Debra Burgan, brother-in-law William (Chelsea) Burgan and many beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Railey and his grandparents Horace and Grace Railey, his grandfather Walter "Bud" Spier, and father-in-law Dr. Michael Burgan.
A Celebration of his Life will be at the Harmony Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Gene Wiseman on June 6 at 2:00pm. (4220 Harmony Church Rd, Woodbury, GA 30293)
A covered dish meal will be served in the dining hall after the Memorial.
The family ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gastric Cancer Foundation (gastriccancer.org ), in memory of Jeffrey Wayne Railey.
Railey
July 17, 1978-
April 29, 2020
Augusta, GA- Jeffrey Wayne Railey, 41, of Augusta, Georgia, passed away with peace and love in the Lord April 29, 2020 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. Jeffrey was born July 17,1978 in Columbus, Georgia. Jeffrey was the son of Deborah Thacker and the late Wayne Railey. He attended Manchester High School where he played football and graduated in 1998. Jeffrey worked for the Meriwether County Sheriff Department and later moved to Columbus, Georgia where he worked for Kyson Warren and the Muscogee County Sheriff Department.
During this time, he became a member of the Crawford United Methodist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. Jeffrey moved to Augusta, Georgia later to attend and graduate from Helms College with an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts and worked with top chefs at the Masters Golf Tournament in 2018.
He loved volunteering at his children's and wife's school, Freedom Park, farm to table cooking at Railey's Farm, and being in nature.
Jeffrey was a loving and caring father, husband, son and grandson who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Jeffrey is survived by his wife Emily, daughter Victory, son Anderson, mother Deborah (Tim) Thacker, grandmother Phyllis Hollstrom, half-brother Rush Railey, uncles Steve Spier, Donnie Railey, Robert Railey, aunt Theresa (Stanley) McDonald, mother-in-law Debra Burgan, brother-in-law William (Chelsea) Burgan and many beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Railey and his grandparents Horace and Grace Railey, his grandfather Walter "Bud" Spier, and father-in-law Dr. Michael Burgan.
A Celebration of his Life will be at the Harmony Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Gene Wiseman on June 6 at 2:00pm. (4220 Harmony Church Rd, Woodbury, GA 30293)
A covered dish meal will be served in the dining hall after the Memorial.
The family ask in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Gastric Cancer Foundation (gastriccancer.org ), in memory of Jeffrey Wayne Railey.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 6, 2020.