Jennie Vee "Cookie"
Philson
October 21, 1955-
October 30, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Jennie Vee "Cookie" Philson, 66, of Columbus, Georgia died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Columbus Hospice. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. with Rev. James Payne officiating. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the funeral home . Mrs. Philson was born October 21, 1953 in Ft. Benning, GA, the daughter of the late Richard Lee Johnson and Jennie Whittlesey Johnson. She was a Librarian at South Columbus Elementary for 25 years. Mrs. Philson was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest James Philson. Survivors include two daughters, Monique (Edmund) James and Jenell Philson, three sisters, Inez McCaskill, Juanita "Boots" Daughtry and Debra Johnson Jahangir, four grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 7, 2019