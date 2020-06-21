Jennifer Leigh
Meacham
January 31, 1961-
May 20, 2020
Roswell, Georgia- Jennifer Leigh Meacham 59, of Roswell, Ga. died May 20, 2020 at her residence.
Jennifer was born January 31, 1961 in Columbus, Ga. daughter of Doris Ward Meacham of Columbus, Ga. and the late John "Larry" Meacham. She attended schools in Columbus, Ga. and graduated from Hardaway High School in 1979. Jennifer attended Head Start in Tuskegee, Al., where her dad was principal of Tuskegee High School from 1964 to 1965.
Jennifer attended the University of Georgia and was a proud U.S. Marine. She was successful in her employment years at Dial America Telemarketing while attending UGA. She later managed the Company in Atlanta, Ga. After moving back to Columbus, Ga., she met Kurt Alexander at AFLAC in Columbus after the death of her father. In 1990, Kurt and Jen married in Columbus, Ga. She was a member of Wynnton United Methodist Church, Sherwood United Methodist Church and attended Roswell Baptist Church with her family in Roswell, Ga.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Doris Meacham Rowe, sons, William Kurt Alexander, Miles Meacham Alexander who were most significant in her like. She is also survived by her sisters Debi Wright and Kem Kendall (Rob) her best canine friend "doc" and other family friends including the Alexander family.
The Meacham family wants to thank her children's grandparents Bill and Carol Alexander for taking care of her funeral arrangements in Marietta, Ga. Also, the family would like to thank friends in Columbus for their thoughts, prayers, flowers, calls and food during this sad time.
"The winds and storms of her life have flown but her soul is anchored in the Lord."
Please make donations in Jennifer's memory to PAWS Humane 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, Georgia 31907, Wynnton United Methodist Church P.O. 5469 Columbus, Georgia 31906 or The American Heart Association at www.heart.org
McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements in Columbus, Ga. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.