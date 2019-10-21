|
Dallas, TX- Jenny Elizabeth Lieberman Hutchison of Dallas died unexpectedly on October 10, 2019 at Medical City Hospital. She was born on January 2, 1961 in Americus, Georgia, to Dr. Lewis Lieberman and Ruth Hulker Lieberman. In 1971, the family moved to Columbus, Georgia, where she graduated from Columbus High School in 1979. While in school, she learned to play the cello and was in two orchestras and a string quartet. She went on to graduate from the North Carolina School of the Arts, where she majored in Theater. She worked backstage at the Dallas Theater Center where she met her husband, Larry, who was a "stage carpenter". Katherine Riley Hutchison (Katie), their only child, was born in 1999. She is a scholarship student at Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. When the Dallas Theater Center closed, Jenny worked in a photography studio where she set up scenes for advertisements. Larry, Jenny, and their three dogs were all stricken with cancer at the same time. Larry and the dogs died. Jenny had brain surgery, chemotherapy, and lastly, radiation therapy. In July, 2016, she was baptized at Dallas Bible Church. She was preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her sister, Rachel Susan Lieberman Berney and her two children, Miranda and Noah Rosenblum, and by her sister, Naomi Hannah Lieberman Larsen, and her three children, Sam, Anna, and Ben Larsen. A memorial service is planned for December. Any memorial contributions should be sent to the .
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 21, 2019