Jens Philip
Sturup
February 9, 1949-
September 19, 2020
Columbus, Georgia- On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Jens Philip Sturup, beloved partner of Joanie and father of two children, passed away from a 7-year battle with Carcinoid Cancer. Jens was 71 years of age.
Jens was born on February 9, 1949, to Jens Sr. and Mildred Sturup in Columbus, Georgia. He attended Columbus High School and then Graduated from Columbus College. He spent most of his life in Columbus and then in 2017 he moved to Pensacola, Florida to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Jens loved to golf with his group of buddies and played a lot of tennis in his younger years. He had so many friends, I don't think he ever went a day without going to lunch with one of them. After retiring from the paint and wallpaper business in Columbus and moving to Pensacola, he loved spending his mornings and evenings sitting on his back deck, watching the sunset over the water, feeding the birds and fish, and looking forward to planning his next meal with his kids. He loved boating, laying in the sun, and had discovered a new passion for riding his lawn mower.
Jens was preceded in death by his parents, Jens Vilhelm Sr. and Mildred Arnold Sturup.
He is survived by his beloved partner of 35 years, Joanie Andrews; his two children, Ryan (Cynthia) Sturup and Candice (Cente') Delgado; his sister, Nancy (Doyle) Register; and his grandchildren, Chance Sturup, Alexis Delgado and Preslee Sturup.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal memorial service held. A "lighting of the lanterns" was held at his home on October 27, 2020, for a little bit of closure for the children and grandchildren, as a sendoff for life without him. We are planning (which is what Jens always loved, to plan ahead) a crawfish boil in his honor around his birthday, at his daughter's home in Pensacola. Anyone is welcome to attend this Celebration of Life in the Spring of 2021. Please reach out by text or email to his daughter Candice for more information.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Jens to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation at https://carcinoid.kindful.com
.
Information for 2021 Celebration of Life Contact: Candice Delgado (850-748-1817cell, sturuprsvp@gmail.com email ) Lewis Funeral Home of Milton, Florida, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.net
, or www.facebook.com/lewisfun.home