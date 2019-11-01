|
Jensie L.
Hollis
September 28, 1927-
October 26, 2019
Cataula, GA- Mrs Jensie L. Hollis, 92, of Cataula passed on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Muscogee Manor. Funeral service for Mrs. Hollis will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mt. Mariah Baptist Church, 4657 Lower Blue Springs Road, Hamilton, GA 31811. Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating. Interment will be held in the church cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mrs. Hollis was born on September 28, 1927 to the late Anthony and Melia Williams in Cataula, GA. She was a dedicated member of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church where she served on the usher board and was a retired housekeeper, caring for several families over the years.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories one daughter, Brenda Green, Columbus; three sons, Lester Williams (Sandra), Newnan, GA , Clarence Hollis (Robin), Winterhaven, FL and Pastor Larry Williams, Columbus; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a dear friend, Ms. Barnette Irving and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 1, 2019