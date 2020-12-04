Jeramie Davis
April 11, 1987 - November 26, 2020
Phenix City, Alabama - Mr. Jeramie Davis, 33, of Phenix City, AL passed on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Charlie L. Sanders, officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church cemetery, Phenix City, AL. Visitation is Friday, December 4, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Davis was born April 11, 1987 to Rhonda Brooks and Robert Davis. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church and employed with Walmart, Phenix City, AL.
Survivors include children, Niana Davis, Aniya Davis, Camryn Davis; companion, Chavii Boddy; parents, Rhonda (Darryl) Brooks and Robert (Qubedine) Davis; grandparents, Barbara Williams and Betty Davis; sisters, Havannah Davis and Nicole Miller; brother, Sakilye Poole and a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
