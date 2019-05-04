Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors
1503 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
(229) 883-4152
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors
1503 Dawson Road
Albany, GA 31707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jere Tillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jere C. Tillman


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jere C. Tillman Obituary
Jere C.
Tillman

April 26, 2019
Albany, GA- Mr. Jere C. Tillman, 85, of Albany, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Hospital.
His memorial service will be at 9 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern.
Mr. Jere C. Tillman was born on June 28, 1933. He was educated at Jordan High School in Columbus and received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Troy State University, where he graduated.
Mr. Tillman was a teacher and a coach in Seminole County and Dougherty County. He taught and coached for over 40 years and was known to his friends as "Coach". He was an honorably discharged Army veteran. He was a hunter and a fisherman.
His parents were G.C. Tillman and Emily York Tillman.
Mr. Tillman was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janice B. Tillman, who passed away on January 28, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Sandy Williams, Emili Mims and Rebecca Arnold.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Tillman, by eight grandchildren, by eight great grandchildren and a brother, John Tillman.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors
Download Now