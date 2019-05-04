Jere C.

Tillman



April 26, 2019

Albany, GA- Mr. Jere C. Tillman, 85, of Albany, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Hospital.

His memorial service will be at 9 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Kimbrell-Stern.

Mr. Jere C. Tillman was born on June 28, 1933. He was educated at Jordan High School in Columbus and received an athletic scholarship in basketball to Troy State University, where he graduated.

Mr. Tillman was a teacher and a coach in Seminole County and Dougherty County. He taught and coached for over 40 years and was known to his friends as "Coach". He was an honorably discharged Army veteran. He was a hunter and a fisherman.

His parents were G.C. Tillman and Emily York Tillman.

Mr. Tillman was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janice B. Tillman, who passed away on January 28, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Sandy Williams, Emili Mims and Rebecca Arnold.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Tillman, by eight grandchildren, by eight great grandchildren and a brother, John Tillman.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 4, 2019