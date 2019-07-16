|
|
Jeremy Shawn
Fowler
May 21, 1974-
July 13, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Jeremy Shawn Fowler, 45, of Phenix City, Alabama died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens beginning at 2:00 PM est with Pastor Roger Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Shawn was born May 21, 1974 in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley Lyle Fowler and Janice Singleton Watson. He was employed at Del Ranch for many years, an Alabama football fan, he was a fun person always joking around, was a tough guy and legend among his group of friends, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately called him papa.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 6 daughters, Brittany (Justin Weaver) Weaver, Kendal Fowler, Angel Floyd, Savannah Boyett, Maegan Fowler, and Kaleigh Hall, a son, Bryce Fowler, 2 sisters, Tammy Fowler and Amanda Jenkins, 2 brothers, Jimmy Fowler and Stephen Cambron, 5 grandchildren, Amilliyon Floyd, Kade Copeland, Jonathan Weaver, Malakhi Weaver, and Neveah Miller, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 16, 2019