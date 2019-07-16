Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
334-298-8728
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home
613 14th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867-5044
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeremy Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeremy Shawn Fowler


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremy Shawn Fowler Obituary
Jeremy Shawn
Fowler
May 21, 1974-
July 13, 2019
Phenix City, Alabama- Jeremy Shawn Fowler, 45, of Phenix City, Alabama died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Lakeview Memory Gardens beginning at 2:00 PM est with Pastor Roger Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home.
Shawn was born May 21, 1974 in Chicago, Illinois to Stanley Lyle Fowler and Janice Singleton Watson. He was employed at Del Ranch for many years, an Alabama football fan, he was a fun person always joking around, was a tough guy and legend among his group of friends, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren who affectionately called him papa.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 6 daughters, Brittany (Justin Weaver) Weaver, Kendal Fowler, Angel Floyd, Savannah Boyett, Maegan Fowler, and Kaleigh Hall, a son, Bryce Fowler, 2 sisters, Tammy Fowler and Amanda Jenkins, 2 brothers, Jimmy Fowler and Stephen Cambron, 5 grandchildren, Amilliyon Floyd, Kade Copeland, Jonathan Weaver, Malakhi Weaver, and Neveah Miller, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and extended family.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now