Jerry Aubrey
Wood
February 16,1958-
March 6, 2020
Corona, CA.- Jerry passed away from a Massive Heart Attack. He was proceded in death by his Mother, Barbara R. Wood. Jerry left his father's side in the hospital to be with his mother in Heaven.
Jerry's Survivor's include: who resides in SC, Father, John E. Wood, Retired Major, CPD, in Columbus, GA, and Wife, Judy, Brother, Johnny E. Wood and Wife, Julie of Utah, and Brother, Jeffery E. Wood of AL.
Jerry had 5 Children: Eric, Aubrey, Kyle, Bryce, and Dayton.
When Jerry ended his Service in the U.S. Navy he then made his home in CA. Jerry spent 30 years as an Engineer and Programmer working for Con Edison. Jerry's talents were Art, All Star Football and Baseball Player in school as well as being a great class clown.
A broken heart is a frail heart. Jerry will be missed.
