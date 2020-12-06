Jerry C. Lightsey
April 22, 1942 - November 28, 2020
Dunnellon, Florida - Jerry C. Lightsey, 78, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away on November 28, 2020 at Legacy Hospice House in Ocala, FL after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Childersburg, AL on April 22, 1942 to Mildred Beatrice and William Jerry Lightsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his young daughter, Ronda Lightsey. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Sandra (Dunnellon, FL); a son, Scott Lightsey (Kim) (Hamilton, GA); grandson, Aaron Lightsey; granddaughter, Amanda Lightsey; great-grandchildren, Kaydence Lightsey, Brody Lightsey and Riley Long; a sister, Pat Leaman (Phenix City, AL); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Nancy Medlock (Cataula, GA); brother-in-law, Mike Hamner (Midland, GA); an aunt, Jackie Miller (Columbus, GA); numerous adoring nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
He attended school in Columbus and worked for Goldens Foundry for 16 years before going into business for himself. He later owned and operated Lightsey's Off Road Equipment in Columbus, GA for 26 years, where he loved his work and touched many lives through his business. He and Sandra retired and moved to Florida in 2006 where he could pursue his passion of "fishing the Gulf". They loved being together, were totally devoted to each other, and shared their love of fishing with so many friends and family. In 2018, because of his progressive cancer, he was forced to give up his love of the water and they moved to Dunnellon, FL to be closer to Shands Cancer Center in Gainesville. In fighting this terrible disease, he was an inspiration to so many.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the services will be livestreamed on Striffler-Hamby at Parkhill Cemetery's Facebook page for those unable to attend.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may be made in Jerry's memory to the charity of your choice
.
