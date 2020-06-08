Jerry Jones
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry
Jones
August 18, 1961-
June 4, 2020
Thomaston, GA- Mr. Jerry Wayne Jones, age 58, of Thomaston, passed away June 4, 2020, at his home. He was born in Columbus on August 18, 1961, son of the late General Pershing Jones and Marjorie Ann Cook Jones. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a tree surgeon and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Katlin.
He is survived by his daughter: Jerri Jones of Thomaston; granddaughter: Katlin Bunn; brother: Jesse Jackson of Columbus; sister: Linda Warren of Columbus; nieces: Amanda Owens, Brandi Owens Smith and Erica Scarbrough.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
MOODY-DANIEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MOODY-DANIEL FUNERAL HOME
10170 HWY 19 N. ZEBULON RD.
Zebulon, GA 30295
(770) 567-8642
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved