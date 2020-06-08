Jerry

Jones

August 18, 1961-

June 4, 2020

Thomaston, GA- Mr. Jerry Wayne Jones, age 58, of Thomaston, passed away June 4, 2020, at his home. He was born in Columbus on August 18, 1961, son of the late General Pershing Jones and Marjorie Ann Cook Jones. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a tree surgeon and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved to spend time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Katlin.

He is survived by his daughter: Jerri Jones of Thomaston; granddaughter: Katlin Bunn; brother: Jesse Jackson of Columbus; sister: Linda Warren of Columbus; nieces: Amanda Owens, Brandi Owens Smith and Erica Scarbrough.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.





